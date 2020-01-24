advertisement

President Donald Trump will meet for his third Super Bowl interview on Sunday in four years when Fox News’ Sean Hannity addresses the commander-in-chief ahead of Fox’s February 2 big game show.

Mediate first reported on Hannity’s shocking development. Fox News has now confirmed that the interview to be held at the White House will air on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST in the second half of the four-hour pre-game show, “covering a range of topics.”

Additional parts of President Trump’s interview will be featured this Monday in the Fox News’ Hannity edition.

The idea of ​​a Super Bowl Sunday interview with the President started in 2004 with George W. Bush. President Barack Obama continued the tradition in 2009 and participated in a pre-game interview each year.

Shortly after moving to 1600 penn in January 2017, Trump sat down with Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly on this year’s Super Bowl Sunday. However, Trump continued the tradition in 2018 when NBC – his former apprentice – hosted the game (amid the ongoing Russia investigation and his own argument with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem).

In 2019, before the Big Game on CBS, Trump appeared on the Eye Network’s Sunday news program Face the Nation, where he was interviewed by presenter Margaret Brennan.

What will Trump and Hannity talk about in a little over a week?

