A blazing sun in Texas bakes the Chase Tower in downtown Houston. A blazing sun in Texas bakes the Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Photo: Buster Dean, Staff

Sunshine is coming back to Houston soon, but clouds and rain are back at the weekend

The sun will soon shine in Houston again, believe it or not.

After cloudy cloudy days, the sunshine on Thursday will culminate in cloud-covered clouds and will be free of rain for 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service. However, according to meteorologists, Wednesday will still be wet and cloudy.

According to the NWS, rain probabilities are greatest in the Houston region in communities west of the Interstate 45 corridor. Some areas near Bryan / College Station could see up to 1 inch of rainfall in an hour, but heavy rains are expected to slow down quickly and not cause flooding problems, NWS experts say.

A cold front that sweeps through Houston will drive the storms out of the area and initiate cooler temperatures in the top 50s and sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures hit the 40s and 30s for much of the Houston region, with more northern counties expecting a slight frost on Thursday evening.

Houstonians should enjoy the sun; The cloud cover is expected to return on Saturday and will stop at least mid-week, with rain and occasional showers increasing on Sunday until at least Tuesday.

