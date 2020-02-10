Tyler Johnson # 16 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 4, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the 76ers between 114 and 109. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

When the Phoenix Suns traded Ryan Anderson’s comprehensive contract for Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington on the 2019 NBA trade date, it was expected that Johnson would conclude a $ 19.2 million option for the 2019-20 period.

His contract gave Phoenix the opportunity to engage in large blockbuster trades for the rest of Johnson’s deal, as well as a veteran who started at Point Guard in late 2018-19 – although Johnson is of course a combo scoring guard.

With Johnson suffering from role changes, minor injuries and shooting slumps in 2019-20, the Suns decided to continue a few days after the 27-year Sunday trading deadline.

The move opened a roster and gave Phoenix trainer Monty Williams the opportunity to see what else he had on the roster. Johnson also has the option to sign a playoff team after approving the waivers.

James Jones, Sun’s general manager, told Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station that the team had considered potential deals with Johnson’s contract.

“We looked at both ways and tried to explore ways to improve the team. These situations have not occurred, ”said Jones. “To Tyler’s honor, he was phenomenal – he was phenomenal with our boys. He worked every day, he put his body on the line. He’s a guy who only plays at speed. After we ran out of time, we got over it thought and said, as we approach the All Star break and approach the opportunity to get out of the All Star break healthy, is there an opportunity for us to improve our team?

“When we have a roster where we can be opportunistic and start choosing how to fill the back end of our roster, we just thought it was best for the team to give them the opportunity to go ahead and give boys like Cam (Johnson), Mikal (Bridges), Devin (Booker), Kelly (Oubre) the opportunity to play more games and be more vital in our rotation. “

Johnson had played between 10 and 18 minutes away from the bench in the last games he had played in, but a knee injury did not make him available for a short distance.

He hasn’t played in the last four games because Williams has used a short bench that includes second year guards, Elie Okobo and Jevon Carter, and newcomer Ty Jerome.

Johnson scored an average of 5.7 points and 1.6 assists, while shooting 38% of the total and 29% of the three points in 31 games this season.

