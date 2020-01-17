advertisement

Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots with Marcus Morris Sr. (13) and Mitchell Robinson (23), Knicks Center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Thursday, January 16, 2020. The Suns defeated them Knicks 121-98. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

Monty Williams will take it. The Suns head coach is not fixated or calls it an “aha moment” because he can’t afford not to see the big picture.

Deandre Ayton’s first career 20/20 performance with a 121/98 win against the New York Knicks on Thursday was a positive sign, but Williams knows that a game doesn’t mean a breakout – not for his team and not for his 21- year career. old center.

Ayton scored 26 points and added 21 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. He was battered after returning to the starting line-up, and the Suns (17-24) have taken a 6-4 lead in their last 10 games.

“(I) always try to be moderate in my rating of young players in this league,” said Williams Doug & Wolf on Friday at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station. “Obviously last night that DA played had a monster game, but I’m with our boys every day. I’m more inclined to look at the practice, the consistency, and the things we want to accomplish. I like it when he plays like that, but as his trainer and as someone who is with him every day, I don’t think that will happen all the time. I wish it would. “

Williams liked Ayton’s first half.

The center posted double digits at the beginning of the second quarter and had a double-double at half-time. He caught lobs, ran across the floor, and smashed the attack boards.

For Williams, Ayton’s defensive engagement was paramount.

“I love the fact that he played 20 minutes in the first half because we needed him that way,” said Williams. “I thought he was playing close to a 10 in terms of intensity and early, loud and continuous communication on pick-and-rolls and things like that. I love the numbers, but I’ve seen them as a whole perspective, if you like. “

Williams has told Ayton in the past that “he is a thermostat, he is not a thermometer”. The silly personality and raw skills of the tall man give him the ability to change the temperature in the locker room or on the court.

But Williams doesn’t throw a party for a mostly dominant performance or make it bigger than it is. With regard to his team and Ayton, Williams knows that only time and work can bring consistency.

“I didn’t say a word to him,” said Williams about how he dealt with Ayton’s performance postgame. “I pat everyone on the back. I spoke to the team about the fact that it is the team that we want to be consistent. We defended and held another team below 100 points, we had 31 assists and we got contributions from everyone.

“When I started D.A. on the bus he walked past me and there was a pat on the shoulder. I think the boys want that from their coach because it’s a sign that we’re all in the locker room, on the floor, and on the bus. ‘

