The center of Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (22), will face Denver Nuggets attacker Jerami Grant (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Ralph Freso)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns haven’t had enough competitive losses this season, such as Saturday’s loss to Denver Nuggets (117-108). At least it felt like they didn’t have it.

In the second home game the Suns played against each other and exchanged their shots with one of the best teams in the league. The constancy of an established, great Nuggets team was the only real difference.

Deandre Ayton had one of his best games in a Suns uniform, Devin Booker’s offscoring night was supplanted by an outstanding game performance not represented by nine assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s energy was there, even if he wasn’t that efficient how you want it.

The nuggets just kept playing in a tight game that never tended too far in one direction until the end.

Whether it was Suns sales that led to free points in the transition, a giant three-pointer to stop Phoenix’s momentum, or Jamal Murray that hit another shot, the answer was always there.

In an active crowd on Saturday night, you could feel the reaction of the nuggets when they reacted a few times on important routes.

Some were the above three where Denver was 11 out of 28 (39.3%), but there were also five or six small but terrible mistakes that resulted in easy points for Denver.

“We just had live ball sales that turned into buckets for them, a few mistakes in free-throw boxouts – there were only a number of BAM-BAM-BAM things,” said Sun’s head coach Monty Williams.

All of that, and a Murray shot with 36 points on 14 of his 17 shots was enough to beat a young, energetic Suns team that took up the challenge.

In a game in which neither team had a two-digit lead, Denver was the prudent game with 28, 27, 28 and 34 points in the four quarters.

Here, Williams mentioned after the game a second quarter with 17 points from the Suns, in which Denver ended the quarter 9-0.

For this reason, it looked as if Williams hadn’t trusted his bank enough to run tracks without the team’s big three.

Ayton played a career-high 42 minutes, the fourth time in the last eight games he reached 40, while Oubre also reached 42 and Booker 37. Williams was able to do that theoretically because they get all the rest in the fourth quarter. The previous evening there was a bankruptcy, but especially in the fourth quarter second leg, the team looked tired, and Williams said so too.

Ayton’s activity level was absolutely not on the charts in this case. His hands and body were defensively active, he rolled hard almost every time he was offensive on the screen, and he was aggressive enough in the post.

The productivity of 28 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and three steals corresponded to his high, high level of play.

Another plus that Williams added when he won Houston was the slip screens, on which Ayton can no longer fend off the ball and instead rolls to the rim faster.

The Suns had a lot of success, especially on Saturday night when Booker spent one of his best nights in Sun’s uniform.

Booker’s 5-out-of-16 shooting was certainly a minus, but don’t be fooled that he wasn’t good at this game. He made the right reading and difficult passports from these looks almost every time.

The Ayton wheels created a lot of defensive gravity, with Booker and Ricky Rubio consistently swinging the ball to the weak side. The games there and the shots the suns missed on a 9-for-32 clip (28.1%) from the three-point range were probably the game.

“(Ayton) dived tonight (but) it wasn’t as open because the color was so full,” Williams said. “We made it to the weak side and here I didn’t think the quality of the shot was as open as tonight due to the way they close.”

“We missed some open looks,” Williams said. “Everything fell down last night. We just missed a ton of threes tonight. “

If you make these settings, the Suns will find a more offensive rhythm in the last two games than in the last two months.

When asked about Ayton’s slip, Rubio spoke about how difficult it was for the Suns to aggressively strike a balance.

“Yes, it’s not easy to adjust in the middle of the season,” he said. “A guy like him, who demands the ball in a system in which Kelly and Book already want the ball in a different way.

“So we try to find out in a jiffy, but I think the last two games have been really good. (Ayton) being really active, setting good screens and reading the defense at the same time to do what we have to do.”

This answer, which was supposed to be about Ayton and still worked in the end, spoke for the growing left of the Suns, both as an individual and as a group, that a team like Denver has long been over. Williams said before the game that Nugget’s head coach Mike Malone told him earlier this season that the Suns reminded him of his Denver team two to three years ago.

Ayton himself, who discussed his defense against Murray, expressed that he doesn’t know how long Murray and Nikola Jokic have been a pick-and-roll duo, but you can see the chemistry.

This is simply not possible for Phoenix due to the lack of continuity. Unfortunately, as we have seen, they will lose some games on the way there this season.

But as long as they make it through efforts like the last two nights, it will be more natural and they will be fine.

“Think we found something that worked and that was difficult,” said Booker.

