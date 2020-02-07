Advertisement

James Jones, GM of Phoenix Suns, sits during an interview with The Doug & Wolf Show at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station on February 11, 2019. (Arizona Sports / Matt Layman)

For the Phoenix Suns, everything was quiet at the close of trading on Thursday. When they answered a few calls, much of the NBA became active around them.

Narratives will merge Phoenix ‘non-action to improve Devin Booker’s squad with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Andrew Wiggins will acquire D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors. This pair of Booker’s friends, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, is irrelevant to the necessary goal, according to the author.

The Suns have to make a winner with the image of their leadership, regardless of whether Booker’s friends come together.

One thing is undoubtedly true and would remain so if Phoenix traded for Russell: Phoenix general manager James Jones wages a tough battle against a short period of time to end an almost ten-year playoff drought.

As for reality, The Ringer’s D.J. Foster gave the Suns a grade C because they had done nothing on the cut-off date.

Phoenix did the right thing, but maybe it missed the opportunity to maximize the commercial value of Aron Baynes, which will be 34 years old next season (I know, crazy, right?). Baynes could have helped a number of competitors with its size and shooting, and it would have eliminated the option for Monty Williams to start anything but Deandre Ayton. Phoenix should be under pressure to give Devin Booker another star to play with – Minnesota makes a deal that brings Booker’s close friends D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns to no good. The benevolence built up by Phoenix’s hot start has faded and a big deal, in one way or another, is likely to emerge this off-season.

We don’t know what was in front of the Sun as of the cut-off date, not even what the vulnerabilities were in terms of the ability to trade a first choice, Elie Okobo and Jevon Carter, for Luke Kennard for the Detroit Pistons. This possibility was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

There were no other names on the trading block that would have made sense for Phoenix to target. The Suns would also need a one-sided trade in their favor to consider abandoning one of their key assets, such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, or Cam Johnson. You have to keep the few good players they have.

The Phoenix front office, which is becoming increasingly puzzling for reporters and other NBA teams, may not be trying to get the value out of expiring contracts like Baynes and Dario Saric.

But what the teams would give up for these players might not be nearly as valuable as keeping the same squad for an entire season and getting rid of the Suns’ previous reputation – one that considered people to be soulless trades.

Up to this point, this was the first trading date since 2014 on which Phoenix did not take any step.

As for Russell, his fit under Williams wouldn’t be perfect. Some of his mistakes would cause more problems for the Suns – three core players in Booker, Ayton and Russell, who are negative on the defensive, need to be refitted.

There is an argument for appeasing a star in Booker, but at what price? To get the top result with 45 wins in two years when the Russell acquisition cost a player like Bridges and future players (plus the contract with Tyler Johnson)?

Foster’s emphasis on assets should be highlighted a little.

The Suns front office, headed by Jones and Jeff Bower, senior vice president of baseball, realized that he didn’t rate draft picks (and assets in general) as highly as the previous regime. However, the reports clearly show that they fear at least the possibility that future first-round picks could trigger blockbuster trading. Wojnarowski reported the night before Thursday that Pistons and Suns’ talks about Kennard reached a dead end due to disagreements over the protection of the pimples.

The Kennard deal or something bigger can be reconsidered this summer – at least after the NBA Draft Lottery has drawn an uncontrollable result from the considerations for the selection of the first round in 2020. Design day could be the day the suns swing big, especially when the ping pong balls go in their favor.

Jones and Co. will soon have to take a step. Summer 2021 will be one of the biggest expenses in the entire league. That could be the time when Phoenix makes the last leap towards a fight.

The question is whether the Suns will have to do this in the coming summer months and by the close of trading next year through one or two major acquisitions. Waiting might be too late.

