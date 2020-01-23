Suns help the NBA fan make his 29th Jumbotron appearance

advertisement

(Twitter photo / @ 30for30for30)

Most sports fans have been to a pro sports arena or stadium in their lives.

What about visiting all 30 NBA arenas in 30 days with the sole aim of appearing on 30 different jumbotrons?

Not everyone raises their hands at once.

But two NBA fans, Colin Kerrigan and David DeLooper, decided to take it upon themselves to do the feat.

After traveling in the US for a series that made 28 jumbotron appearances in so many attempts, stop # 29 brought the duo to the Talking Stick Resort Arena when the Phoenix Suns faced the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

DeLooper wore a costume with the “cool” smiley emoji that was wearing sunglasses and pushed number 29 off his list just to visit Portland.

Tonight is fit for @Suns. Thoughts? 😎 pic.twitter.com/r4hQnd2Skf

– 30for30for30 (@ 30for30for30) January 23, 2020

The two started their NBA journey on Christmas Day in Philadelphia. Before they went to Phoenix, they stopped in Dallas and Los Angeles.

DeLooper, who was the face of the operation, wore a different costume for each game, while Kerrigan sits behind the camera and records all the experiences. According to the Phoenix New Times, he picked up the costumes for discounts shortly after Halloween in a party city.

The themed costumes included a Batman outfit in San Antonio – the Spurs have a story of bats who invaded their games – a riding Maverick, an inflatable dinosaur.

Game 28✅ Yee-haw! Many thanks to @dallasmavs for extending the series to 28! See you tomorrow @suns us # 30for30for30 pic.twitter.com/TZ8AF53jHV

– 30for30for30 (@ 30for30for30) January 22, 2020

The couple ends their adventure in Portland on Thursday evening.

