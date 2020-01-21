Sun's head coach Monty Williams, NBA pays tribute to Dr. King on MLK Day

advertisement

The NBA and its players and coaches took time to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Whether it was shirts, rocking MLK-inspired shoes, or exchanging a few thoughts in the media hype, Dr. King was in the minds of many NBA ranks.

For Phoenix Sun’s head coach Monty Williams, Dr. King paved the way for the head coach and countless others through his work.

“What Dr. King meant to a man like me who will be in a leadership position in 2020, I wouldn’t be here if Dr. King and people like him weren’t there,” Williams told the media before the Suns matchup with the San Antonio Spurs , “I always talk to my children about these pictures of Dr. King and these marches, and it wasn’t just a group of people. It was Dr. King and various ethnic groups and especially white people with him who said,” Hey, enough is enough.”

“That is the beauty of Dr. King, he has led and inspired everyone, so if you think about its impact on our world and people like me, I go back to a white man like Coach (Gregg Popovich) or RC Buford said:” Hey, that stupid guy can coach us. “Nate McMillan, who holds a leadership position in Portland and has no banking experience, said,” Hey, this fool can come with us. “I think that in Dr. Dr. my life when I see people like Dr. King behaving and helping to raise people like me. “

Including Williams, six NBA teams are led by black head coaches.

The head coach of San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich, whose team will face the sun on Monday evening in the valley, commented on Dr. King and the current state of race relations in the country.

“Everyone wants to forget (the racing situation in the US), it should always be in the front and in the center,” Popovich told reporters. “I don’t care what is going on in the country – global warming, the economy, production, trade wars with China, agriculture, impeachment, all of these things – races are still the unanswered dilemma that everyone continues to ignore. Dr. King has it not ignored. “

Unlike Christmas Day games with a limited game schedule, 22 of the 30 teams are on Monday.

Tyler Johnson, the guardian of the Suns, struck a quote from Dr. King stood up and questioned the words.

The Brooklyn Nets guard, Garrett Temple, took the time to address the crowd before giving a tip with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks also attended the MLK celebration and used a choir for player intros.

The Raptors recognized Dr. King with a player video.

In honor of Dr. King provided the NBA with warm-up jerseys with MLK motifs.

The shirts said “We can’t go alone,” as King said in his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963.

“We cannot go alone. And as we leave, we have to promise that we will always march forward. We cannot turn back. “

The shirts were available in the NBA store on Monday morning, but were sold out by 3:00 p.m.

They cost $ 34.99 each, and the proceeds go to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Players from across the NBA took it upon themselves, Dr. To honor King and made sure that Dr. King was added to Monday’s clothing.

