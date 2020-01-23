Suns go back to the Stone Age, making 1 3-pointer in 3 quarters of the loss

advertisement

Ricky Rubio (center), the guardian of Phoenix Suns, loses the ball when Indiana Pacers T.J. Warren (left) and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Matt York)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns have become one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA in the past two months. However, this does not mean that they should stop shooting at them.

In Monty Williams’ offensive (“0.5”), the fast passes and the ball movements often lead to a three-point shot.

The problem is that Phoenix doesn’t need many more and has been in last place in attempts per game in the NBA since the beginning of season 7-4.

This gun-shy approach to taking the shot and not prioritizing the deep ball has already become problematic. So if you add that the Suns play a great defense and don’t move the ball well, nights like Wednesday will happen if they only collect 87 points in a 112-87 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Phoenix did not three-pointer until there were 23.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and even then they had tried only 13 at that point.

The ball movement was not as we saw it all season when the Suns were by far the lowest in a game with only 13 assists. The worst grade so far was 19.

They were without their best shooter in rookie Cam Johnson for the third game in a row, but that’s no excuse for not shooting.

This is especially true when the Suns are not so good for an offensive and a very bad defensive team. This means that they really have to rely on three points to improve their offensive and outperform their poor defense.

Williams and Ricky Rubio confirmed after the game that Indiana’s ball movements and defense were poor, but any defense in the league will try to play three.

“We only took 20 three-point shots tonight,” said Williams. “It’s a formula for a hard night when the ball doesn’t move.”

The 20 attempts tied a season low and the 87 points are the second lowest offensive performance this season.

Williams is not the type of coach that changes the team’s game plan to stop looking for three-point shots, but the type of coach that allows players to make their own decisions on the court when it comes to shots who want and don’t want.

Regardless of what the problem is, there has to be an internal breakthrough in the team when it comes to being confident again from the three point range, or it gets very ugly.

What is lost in all of this is that the Pacers are already a great team and will return All-NBA guard Victor Oladipo later this month.

Phoenix didn’t have an answer to Center Domantas Sabonis, who plays through a great combination of strength and skill, with his skill as a ball handler being the best.

He had 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and was the best player on the floor.

Wednesday was definitely the most fun day T.J. Warren has been in the Talking Stick Resort Arena for some time. Warren defended Devin Booker superbly, scoring 25 points in his first game against the Suns.

In the boxing classification, everything on the Phoenix side was ugly.

Booker only lost 16 points and Deandre Ayton was even less productive with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. had the numbers there with 17 points and nine rebounds, but also shot 5-on-16 from the field. The team shot 35.7%.

The Suns deserve recognition for their second-half performance against San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but if you don’t take that into account, this is six of the worst quarters of basketball we’ve seen in Phoenix this season.

This is not a good sign that they are playing six of their next seven games on the street.

