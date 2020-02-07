Professional basketball players D’Angelo Russell and Devin Booker visit Infinity Ward to watch the live call “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum DLC” on April 18, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Activision)

PHOENIX – Devin Booker is being followed by trade speculation as long as its current situation does not change drastically. He’s just too good as a player in too bad an organization to do anything else.

In addition, two of his best friends, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, have just teamed up in Minnesota. The chatter that connects these three next “Super Team” of the league (if you want to call it that) has not stopped in the past 18 months and never will.

It didn’t help that Russell told a media company that this was one thing.

“We have to do it again when we’re all on the same team,” Russell told SLAM Magazine about the future in the postseason. “No, don’t cut it. You have it on footage. If we’re all on the same team – I won’t tell you which team I know because I don’t know – we will do it again.”

When the Timberwolves acquired Russell before the close on Thursday, Booker was of course asked about his thoughts.

“I’m proud of him, man,” Booker said after the shootaround on Friday. “Karl and D’Angelo together – I’m happy for these guys. Obviously two of my closest friends with whom I talk a lot.”

Trading speculation followed Russell as it was signed and traded by the Golden State Warriors this off-season. There were reports that the Warriors had received Russell as larger capital to move later, which made sense with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the list. It turned out that this was in fact justified when he was swapped for Andrew Wiggins and several draft picks on Thursday.

Booker alluded to it when he wished his friend all the best.

“I’m glad he’s home now,” said Booker. “I have a feeling that he is in a place where he will stay. He does not have to worry about where his next city is, so that he has a place that is very angry with him and that uses his best efforts . “

Booker is not worried about this ongoing, probably troubled buzz that doesn’t go away.

“There will always be noise outside, but I’ll leave that up to you,” Booker said, referring to the media.

In order not to play the card “Don’t blame the media” – the media talk a little about the topic – a large part of this noise comes from the fans and is produced by them if you only look at the Twitter mentions of one The author.

So it’s here to stay. But Booker’s head coach Monty Williams is still confused.

“I think it’s a little disrespectful to Devin,” Williams said. “These questions are asked because everyone assumes that they feel a certain way that they have not even spoken about or that they have not mentioned.”

And since Booker doesn’t come close to suggesting that he want to leave Phoenix or team up with his friends, Williams doesn’t understand why it comes up at all.

“So why is everyone talking about it?” Williams asked. “I bet he gets tired of being in a conversation that he did everything he could to disperse.”

I’m sure Booker and Williams are used to it by now, but if not, they’ll be more comfortable. Unfortunately, it is here to stay and be a “part of the business” as so many players and coaches say this time of year.

