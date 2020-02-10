Phoenix Suns ‘Devin Booker will face Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez in Milwaukee in the second half of an NBA basketball game on February 2, 2020 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps)

Devin Booker, the guardian of Phoenix Suns, has been named a first 44-man squad for USA basketball.

Booker did not play basketball for the USA in the summer of 2019, as they finished seventh for the FIBA ​​World Cup. Previously, he had participated in US basketball training camps, but had not yet made up a senior team.

“He and I had a good conversation about his interest and desire to participate,” Jerry Colangelo, general manager of the USA basketball men’s team, told Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

The Summer Olympics take place from July 24th to August 24th. 9 in Tokyo. The preliminary group game for men’s basketball begins on July 26.

Team USA has had a record 138: 5 since NBA players represented the United States in 1992. It last won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

“We talked a lot about all of these players,” said Colangelo of Gregg Popovich, the US basketball coach. “We monitor, we observe. We will spend the rest of the NBA season watching them. Injuries will play a significant role – it always does. You cannot project what will happen.

“We’re going to pick 12 players – not 15, not 18. We’re going to pick 12 players in the first 10 days of June. That’ll be our team. I’ll tell you this: No one, not one player, said” Maybe “. Everyone said, “I’m in. Count me in. Count me in.”

USA Basketball 2020 Tokyo Olympic finalists

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Mike Conley (Utah Jazz)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs)

Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Paul George (L.A. Clippers)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Montrezl Harrell (L.A. Clippers)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)

Dwight Howard

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazer)

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

Executive Director: Jerry Colangelo

Head coach: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Assistant coach: Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors

Assistant coach: Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks

Assistant coach: Jay Wright, Villanova University

