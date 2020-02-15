(Instagram photo / @ dbook)

If you haven’t heard it yet, you have it now.

Devin Booker is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his five-year career.

The guardian of the Phoenix Suns went to Instagram on Friday evening and published a picture of himself in an airplane, in which a newspaper with the headline “Finally All-Star” was read with a photo of Booker on the front page.

Booker became an all-star to replace the injured Portland Trailblazers security guard, Damien Lillard, who has been injured due to a groin injury.

In fact, in an interview after the game in which he suffered the groin injury mentioned above, Lillard Booker even suggested it as a replacement.

Booker will join the LeBron team and replace Lillard in the NBA 3-point competition won by the Suns Guard 2017-18.

The 3-point competition is scheduled for Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in Chicago and will be followed by the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at 6 p.m.

