Suns' Devin Booker deserves an all-star nod

The voting of the fans for the NBA All-Star game has ended.

Will Phoenix Sun’s Devin Booker Protect?

Sun’s analyst Eddie Johnson believes Booker deserves its first all-star appearance.

“He knows he has to win and I think that’s what drove him this season,” said Johnson.

“As selfless as he is to play and see what has happened in his selflessness: He has set the best numbers in his career and still scores 25 goals per game … Since Christmas he has been the player with the most points in the league . ” And yet he doesn’t force shots – so he’s an all-star. “

Since Christmas, Booker has led the league with 32.5 points per game and has fired more than 53% of his shots.

However, Johnson is not sure whether he will come in.

The NBA released its third vote on Thursday. Booker is eighth among the guards at the Western Conference, two of whom will be announced as starters. Coaches will vote on the reserves.

Luka Doncic, James Harden and Damian Lillard are among the guards that make up the team. Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul are borderline candidates that Booker could possibly beat. It looks like Utah Jazz ends up with two all-stars at Guards Donovan Mitchell and Center Rudy Gobert.

If Booker can’t beat guards like Paul, Westbrook, or Mitchell, he would have to secure a substitute spot from a front-court player like Brandon Ingram, who is in a similar situation with all-star numbers on a non-playoff team, or Karl-Anthony Towns or Paul George, both of whom only played 26 games.

Booker has largely failed in the past because of the Suns’ struggles as a team. Johnson believes this could happen again with the suns at 11th place in the conference.

“Unfortunately, you are in a position to be judged by your numbers and how your team is at the Western Conference,” said Johnson.

Booker scores an average of 26.8 points per game, eight in the NBA and fifth in the Western Conference, and shoots 51% from the field, 36% from 3 points and almost 92% from the free-throw line. With an average of 6.4 assists, he is just below his career high of 6.8 and 3.5 rebounds per game.

His true shooting percentage of 63.2 is 17th in the league, fourth among guards and best among all-star guards.

“Devin has been in a difficult position in his short career … He’s definitely an all-star,” said Johnson. “A player who is one of the best Western Conference players. Devin Booker is that guy. But people judge you by that.”

All-Star starters and captains will be announced on TNT on Thursday and reserves on January 30. The All Star design will take place on February 6th.

