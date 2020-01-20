Suns could stay in the playoff mix next week

advertisement

San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan brings the ball past Phoenix Sun’s Mikal Bridges in the second half of their regular NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Saturday, December 14, 2019. (AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell)

Since losing eight games in a row, the Phoenix Suns have lost 7: 4 and balanced themselves out in the race for eighth place with an 18:24 record.

Over the next seven days, the Suns will play three games against teams between their 10th place in the Western Conference and a playoff place.

They meet ninth place San Antonio Spurs (18-23) on Monday and Friday and eight Memphis Grizzlies (20-22) with a game against Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Forty-two games in the season and the February 6 trading date, less than three weeks away, could determine whether the Suns will be buyers, sellers, or dealers.

Phoenix will face San Antonio for the first time on Monday. The Spurs looked like their 22-year playoff run would end when they went between 4 and 12 in November, but they’ve leveled out since December 3 and disappeared between 11 and 9.

After LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs score eighth points per game in the league. With the grizzlies, the suns made it to ninth place per game.

Aldridge will give the Suns a new test that he has never seen in his 14-year career: he has expanded his game beyond the curve. Since December 23, he has made an average of five 3-point attempts per game. Before this season, he had only made five 3-point attempts in one game in his entire career.

Phoenix and San Antonio have only played against each other once this season. The Spurs won 121-119 in extra time on December 14.

There is only half a game between the two in the leaderboard starting on Monday.

On Sunday, the suns compete against the Memphis Grizzlies, which will be in a seven-game winning streak on Monday and hold the eighth seed in the west.

Point Guard Ja Morant is the front runner for Rookie of the Year. During the Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak, Morant scored an average of 19.3 points, 9.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 59.1% of the field and 37.5% of 3.

He’s not the only one looking after Phoenix. The suns allow Jonas Valanciunas to play like an elite center at times; Last year he had 34 points and 20 rebounds in a March game. Earlier this month, he hit 30 points and eight rebounds to help Memphis overcome Devin Booker’s 40 points.

Center Deandre Ayton will test his three-game series with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Valanciunas.

The Grizzlies have defeated Phoenix twice this season. Another win would bring Memphis a draw over the sun if it became necessary for a playoff spot.

But the suns are still 40 games away and know if that matters at all.

Previously, other teams that fought for the same place had to be excluded. Eight teams are eighth from five games, and the Suns, with a record of 18-24, cannot afford to lose many games against teams in the area.

