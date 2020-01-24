Suns considered swapping starter Kelly Oubre for Mikal Bridges

advertisement

Phoenix Suns’ Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) and Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate their late reunion in an NBA basketball game against Orlando Magic in the second half on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Darryl Webb)

The best five-man cast by Phoenix Suns include both Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mikal Bridges.

However, head coach Monty Williams can only play together in the final minute of a game because the team’s second unit is injured. At this point, the Suns coach can’t even determine how Oubre and Bridges best suit the various teammates.

Injuries in the center of Aron Baynes (hip), wing Cam Johnson (quad) and striker Frank Kaminsky (knee) made this difficult.

Williams admitted to Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station that he was considering getting Oubre off the bench and starting Bridges. It just won’t be a reality for the foreseeable future.

“We spoke about it as an employee. I was thinking about it,” Williams said on Friday. “What I always come back to is that both play the same number of minutes in both cases. Does the start in four or five minutes give you the opportunity to do so much better?”

“I was thinking about it. The problem I have right now is that from the point of view of the injury we are so exhausted that Devin (Booker) can take too many minutes to start Mikal and get Kelly off the bench. “

Williams values ​​both Oubre and Bridges very much – although it took him a little longer this year to trust Bridges.

Oubre has a unique energy, a more aggressive mentality and an off-the-bounce rating. One might think that he could help with the current bank rotation, which lacks shooting and individual offensive creation.

Bridges offers annoying lockdown defense, off-the-ball movement and the ability to swing the ball. You’d think he could strengthen the starting lineup’s defense.

Depth problems must not be tinkered with.

Still, Phoenix looked for less drastic answers to improve the team after about six minutes. Lately Williams has led all starters except Booker by the end of the first quarter so that the team’s potential all-star can carry the submarines.

Then, in the second quarter, starters like Ricky Rubio, Deandre Ayton and Oubre returned to the lineup when Booker took his first break.

A loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was a good example.

Booker played the entire first quarter and tried to build a banking unit from Elie Okobo, Jevon Carter, Bridges and Cheick Diallo.

When the second quarter started against Indiana, Booker was out. Rubio, Ayton and Oubre were back with Carter and Bridges.

Another symptom of the deep injury-related problems: Williams couldn’t roll with his best lineup until the end. Rubio, Booker, Bridges, Oubre and Ayton have shared the pitch in the last minutes of the last few games, and in 50 minutes together the lineup has a NET rating of 38.9.

This number will certainly return to a less outrageous number, but the ground clearance, athleticism, and shiftability have contributed to the group’s early success.

The problem is that much of the team’s recent problems have to do with what happens before that.

With simple means, it is difficult to play the best players at once – their minutes must be spread over the course of the game instead – if Williams cannot trust his bankers to share the field with most bankers.

While determining their identity under Williams in their first year, the Suns have thought a lot about which players fit best to overcome these hurdles. This process is currently stagnating: there is not enough depth to experiment. The risks are too big.

“There will be a relapse somewhere in the rotation if you miss Frank, now Aron, now Cam,” said Williams. “And Cam is the big one for us. Without these wing minutes, it will hurt one of these (closing) guys.”

