Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton (center) plays the ball between Memphis Grizzlies striker Jaren Jackson Jr. (right) and Guard Dillon Brooks (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn ( AP Photo / Brandon Dill)

The Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton will not take part in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday.

Ayton drops out after missing the last two games due to left ankle pain. He has an all-star week off to rest and relax before the Suns return to the field on February 21 against the Toronto Raptors.

The center for the second year averages 18.7 points, 12 rebounds – including four offensive boards – and 1.6 blocks in 23 games this season. He shoots 53.9% of the field.

Ayton missed 25 games due to a ban.

In his place, New Orleans Pelicans striker Nicolo Melli will play Rising Stars. Melli scores an average of 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.

Although Ayton will not be playing, the Suns will continue to be represented on the 2020 All Star weekend. Guard Devin Booker was selected on Thursday morning to replace Portland Trail Blazers’ injured Point Guard Damian Lillard on Team LeBron.

Booker will also replace Lillard in the 3-point shootout.

The 3-point shootout takes place on Saturday and All-Star Game Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

Follow @Logan_Newsman