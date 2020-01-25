Suns' Cam Johnson injuries, Aron Baynes, will be reassessed next week

advertisement

Injuries to Phoenix Sun’s Aron Baynes and Cam Johnson have forced adjustments to the rotation of head coach Monty Williams, and it seems that these adjustments will be the norm for a while.

The Suns released injury updates for Baynes and Johnson on Saturday. Both will be treated daily and reevaluated next week.

Johnson’s ability to play in both strikers has given Williams flexibility on the wing position, but without his versatility, star player Devin Booker has lost more minutes.

“We’re so exhausted from injury,” Williams said on Friday at Doug & Wolf’s show at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station. “Every time you turn off the rotation, Devin may have too many minutes.

“Cam is the big one for us without those wing minutes.”

Booker played 41 minutes against the Spurs on Friday and failed against the Spurs in the second half on Monday.

Johnson missed four straight games for the Suns with a right square. Baynes missed three games in a row for Phoenix with left hip pain.

The suns are also without Frank Kaminsky, who had a pressure fracture in the left patella and failed indefinitely.

Booker finished fifth in the NBA with an average of 36.0 minutes per game.

