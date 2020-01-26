advertisement

La Llorona, or the weeping woman, is one of the most famous figures in Latin American folklore. The details of her origin may differ, but the general idea of ​​her tradition tells of a woman whose husband leaves her for another. In her grief, the woman drowns her two children in a river and then herself when she realizes what she has done. The deed condemns her to hover to cry her lost children and drown any unhappy children crossing their path. With La Llorona, Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante reinterprets the legend and applies it to a complex and politically charged horror film that avoids the supernatural in favor of tragic realism.

Retired General Enrique is on trial three decades ago for genocide against the native Mayans. Although he claims to have performed his duty to exterminate the guerrillas of his proud wife and skeptical daughter, his increasingly senile behavior jeopardizes the household. That’s before devastating courtroom confessions from surviving victims of Enrique’s previous crimes are found guilty. Hordes of angry protesters threaten to enter, causing Enrique’s family to barricade themselves in their lavish home. When their employees run away, only a loyal housekeeper is left. As Enrique’s terrible past draws more and more trouble from the outside, the arrival of a new, mysterious girl coincides with a supernatural force that aims to completely unravel the family.

Everyone must face up to their responsibility in Enrique’s past actions.

Enrique and his past are based on Guatemala’s not too distant past and combine fiction with hard historical truths. Director Bustamante and co-author Lisandro SanchezKeep the horrors of Enrique’s political rule at the head of this slow-burning narrative. There is an eerie atmosphere and some subtle moments of supernatural horror, but there are no jump fears to be found here. This is not Enrique’s story either; he suffers from Alzheimer’s and is nearing the end of his long life. He hears La Llorona’s screams and has to reckon with his past before the film ends, but the narrative focus is on the women in his life. The adult and successful daughter questions the truth in the versions of her father’s events. The proud woman clings tightly to her husband, despite the anger that his horny behavior brings to the surface. The innocent granddaughter has no idea about anything from the dirty family history and has liked the strange new maid very much. the faithful maid who stayed when everyone else stuck to their beliefs and fled.

While the majority of the images are powerful and the historical context potentiates what Bustamante says, the slow pace can often make the runtime appear longer than it is. The genre elements are also minimal, making it a horror political drama rather than a horror. The third act offers no real surprises and ends far too well. In addition, there is a lack of closure for certain characters who have never been given the space to develop at all.

Bustamante provides a sobering summoning for justice, and in the case of La Llorona, it is through the hands of a folkloric vengeful seeker. Certain aspects of the story are emotionally powerful, while other topics feel underdeveloped. The predictability of the higher-level direction means that the slow burning rate can deteriorate and the horror elements are very low. If you expect something historically more relevant and related, it is easier to find access to a narrative that is not always easily accessible.

Shudder acquired La Llorona ahead of its Sundance premiere, so check back soon to see the genre-specific streaming service.

