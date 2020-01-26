advertisement

Hair has always been a status symbol for women in particular. Author / director Justin SimienThe successor to Dear White People plays this idea to a large extent, with a retro dramedy that revolves around a serious killer fabric. Psychological thrill and provocative satire come together in a retro horror comedy that wears its horror influences on the sleeves and at the same time explores new, fascinating terrain. It could be a little too ambitious.

Set in 1989 Los Angeles, Bad hair follows Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine), a gentle but ambitious career woman who hopes to be the next on-air music presenter at Culture, the TV broadcaster she’s been on for years. However, the culture is being re-administered to renew the network. That means jobs are in fashion. To increase the pressure, Anna’s landlord criminally increased her rent and her longtime lover left her for another woman. To prove that she has what it takes to not just stay with Culture and climb the ranks, she swallows her fears and is impressed by the new boss Zora (Vanessa Williams), a former model with straight hair. What Anna soon learns is that her new hair has its own mind.

With an incredible production design and costume, Simien completely immerses the viewer in this retro world, which is rounded off by an ensemble that attracts laughter. The heartbeat of the film is thanks to Lorraine, who skilfully and wildly deals with the bow of her character in her feature film debut. Anna’s heart bites and struggles disappear thanks to the newly gained confidence in her new actions, which in turn highlights the more breakneck side. To their horror, that means literally.

Simien introduces a unique lore and mythology behind this killer web story that never fully answers all the questions it raises or explores as it should. Still, it’s exciting to see. There’s a whole lore book written by Anna’s uncle (Blair Underwood), asks for further research. One of the main themes of the film revolves around how unreliable the recorded story can be, especially when it is left to the conquerors, and how this can cause us to fail in our presence.

This social thriller aspect somehow becomes an impairment to the other types of horror that Simien adds to the mix. There are moments of grotesque body horror, a ton of uncomplicated horror comedy and an infinite amount of camp. Especially in the last act; The outstanding Campy finale is exactly the opposite of the dramaturgy of the first half.

All of this results in a unique and entertaining watch, apart from two major shortcomings. The most striking are the terrible CG effects that animate the killer tissue. Seeing hair tendrils looking for the blood of a wound or burger juices are especially silly thanks to the CG. The second biggest mistake is the two-hour runtime. Bad hair urgently needs a cut. Anna’s story is worth telling, but there are so many repeating sequences that over-fill the runtime.

All in all, Bad Hair ensures a time that is mostly fun, but which still needs to be refined. Worthy topics, an outstanding cast, a fantastic production design and fascinating stories are the pluses, but overall, Simien doesn’t seem to be quite sure how he can reconcile all his ideas. He just threw everything against the wall to see what was stuck.

In other words, this is an off-the-rail satire that is guaranteed to be fissile.

