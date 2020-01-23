Sun doesn't shop Aron Baynes, but trade isn't out of the question, according to the report

advertisement

Aron Baynes # 46 of the Phoenix Suns blocks Mitchell Robinson # 23 of the New York Knicks during a first-half free throw at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Aron Baynes is not in the Suns trading block, but like any competent team, Phoenix does not completely rule out the backup center trade and its expiring contract, Marc New York Times reports.

That treat fell on Stein Thursday when he mentioned that the Los Angeles Clippers were looking for “reliable size” and “wing depth” as they prepared for a championship run, probably by the Los Angeles Lakers, residents of the Staples Center, will go.

Stein added that Pistons Center Andre Drummond and Thunder Center Steven Adams are available, but it’s Baynes that could be the most sensible destination.

Andre Drummond and Steven Adams are the big names out there, but one of the most fascinating is Aron Baynes. The Suns don’t shop in Baynes, it says in the league, but they also haven’t ruled out that it will be relocated before February 6th if a team meets its retail price

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020

It’s hard to imagine the price for Phoenix to be impressive, but of all the teams that could overpay a rent for the 33-year-old Baynes, the clippers could be high on the list. They are more than anyone else in win-now mode who paired Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together, and there could be despair if the similarly built Lakers pursue the same goal.

A late round one choice may be worth a split if Ivica Zubac is the only true center of the Clippers on the schedule for 15 to 20 minutes a night.

Baynes would deliver a little more, but it could go a long way, especially considering that the Lakers would challenge the Clippers in a direct duel with two centers in rotation at JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.

Baynes got off to a hot start with the sun, but fell off the pitch after a few injuries.

In 33 of Phoenix’s 44 games, he scored an average of 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per 22.9 minutes. He did a three-point strike that brought a new element to his offense, but he shot 28% from deep in December and 20% from January.

With a salary of $ 5.5 million, Baynes is theoretically pretty easy to move around.

However, every Phoenix observer knows how much Suns ‘general manager James Jones and head coach Monty Williams wanted Baynes’ influence in the locker room as a building block for the culture building process. For this reason, they traded a 2020 pick purchased from Milwaukee Bucks on Draft Day for the Boston Celtics, adding Baynes and the No. 24 pick (Ty Jerome).

It’s going to be a question of whether Jones waives a few more months – and possibly more if Phoenix Baynes wants to sign a new contract in this offseason – in which Baynes mentors the Deandre Ayton Center in the second year and sets up screens, to protect Devin Booker.

Phoenix’s behavior indicates that this will result in nothing.

Ultimately, Baynes’ true rating is nothing more than a second-round pick or back-end rotation player. The Clippers could instead stick to their first lap to get start-quality wings – T-Wolves striker Robert Covington is of interest, according to the Wall Street Journal – or to other greats that are not currently dealing with injuries.

On the other hand, being there for the suns is not a bad position. At least for one of their players who has an expiring contract, there is a certain market.

Follow @kzimmermanaz

