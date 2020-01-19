Sun Devils rely heavily on the outstanding guard game to defeat Utah Utes

advertisement

Arizona State Guard Remy Martin, right, drives to the basket while Utah’s Both Gach (11) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo / Ralph Freso)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Guard U is engaged.

The Arizona State Sun Devils ended their defeat in two games when they were unloaded on Utah Utes 83-64 behind guards Rob Edwards and Remy Martin on Saturday night.

The senior junior combo accounted for 44 points on the team, with Edwards wielding the hot hand early on.

The security guard took little time to start and tore 11 points from the first half. He shot 4 out of 5 from the field and 3 out of 4 from afar.

His talent was exhausted when Edwards helped ASU to achieve his biggest lead of half, a 23 to 14 lead of 7:43 in the first 20 minutes. Utah did no favor during the attack and failed to score for nearly five minutes. ASU forced three sales in that period and added six points to the scoreboard. In total, Utah recorded nine sales in the first half of the year, with ASU converting these errors into 14 points.

“If you suffer a loss, it’s usually like going out and getting your will through early, and we found it early,” said Martin. “We simplified the game and did what we did.”

Utah finally returned to the basket with a 7-2 run to narrow the ASU’s lead to just three points. This is the next point where Utah could take the lead as the Utes failed to score in the remaining 2:54 minutes, as ASU last tore the net down and led the halfway point by 29-23 ,

Unlike the game on Thursday night, in which ASU faltered in the second half after a 20-minute clash with Colorado against No. 20, the Sun Devils have taken their offensive to a new level.

The Sun Devils left the dressing room in the first half and opened the last 20 minutes of a 10-2 run, highlighted by a pair of threes from Taeshon Cherry and Edwards.

The Sun Devils increased their share of shots from 38% in the first half to 69% in the second half and thus achieved their best half of the season. However, the team’s ability to drop the long ball was even more impressive. Eight of the ten attempts to end the evening with 61.1% (11-of-18) were made from the 3-point country.

“I just think the boys got the confidence to shoot the ball 11-of-18 out of 3,” said ASU head coach Bobby Hurley. “Romello (white) was very selfless, when we went in he threw it out and we moved the ball around. And then we made the extra pass and several guys went into the camera and played aggressively out there. “

To put it simply, Utah had no answer for the ASU snipers because the Utes did not have a second of the game.

Martin led in the second half, taking six of his last ten shots and scoring 20 points during the night. He added six templates and one theft while only making sales. Sophomore striker Taeshon Cherry also sparked in the second half, scoring 10 points (2-3 from depth) in 4-of-5 shooting. Cherry had only scored one point in the first half. He finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Edwards ended his high-proof shooting night with a game and season high of 24 points in 6-out-of-7 shooting (5-6 from a distance).

“It’s a different mood, it’s hard to load on the others, and it’s like a pin in a balloon. It relieves you so much,” said Hurley of Edward’s performance. “Of course, Rob is able to do that to play. He has played well in his last two games against Utah and is pleased that he looks like that and just hopes he will continue. “

In a game in which junior striker Romello White scored just five points, the Sun Devils fully trusted the team’s shooting, which wasn’t a standard for ASU this season. It’s an encouraging sign that another fight against rival Arizona is approaching.

“We all know what to do and we played pretty good basketball today, but we’re not at all happy,” said Martin. “(Edwards and I) are both from last year’s team and this is a good win for other boys. It is our job to make sure we are still hungry. For Arizona, this is not now good enough. “

The Sun Devils will try not to lose the momentum of victory on Saturday when they face the Wildcats in Tempe next Saturday. In the last encounter between the two schools, Arizona had the upper hand and beat the ASU 75-47 in Tucson.

FREE THROWS:

– Hurley is a freshman who is protecting Jaelen House’s health after suffering a concussion against Colorado on Thursday:

“It’s a bit common now and just wants him to recover and get normal. And then we’ll see how the week progresses with him and how he feels. It’s a whole log you go through.”

