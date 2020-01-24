Sumter County Commission candidate collects petitions in record time

advertisement

Craig Estep

Villager Craig Estep has successfully petitioned to publish his name in the August area code for the Sumter County Commission.

Estep, a Hacienda North-based community development leader, is running for the seat of the Sumter County Commission, currently occupied by incumbent Don Burgess, who has not publicly stated whether he will run for another term.

Estep’s campaign announced on Friday that it had reached the finish line in “record time”. Estep said, “says a lot about the desire of the county residents” to have easier access to a transparent government.

“I never thought that my team could collect the petitions so quickly. It only took three weeks for the required 965 petitions to be received. In fact, we’ve exceeded the required number by hundreds, and this year I was the first Sumter Commission candidate to file a petition, ”said Estep.

He praised his hardworking team of volunteers, neighbors and friends for such a quick process.

“We can now focus our campaign efforts on putting more decision-making information in the hands of Sumter County voters so that they can make an informed choice for the Sumter District Representative in both the August area code and the November general election Can hit 3, “he said.

At the moment he is alone in the District 3 competition.

The Republican has $ 400 in his campaign box office and the money came out of his own pocket.

Several villagers in other districts applied for the Sumter County Commission because they were annoyed by a 25 percent tax increase last year.

