Becki Crossley

January 21, 2020

Annual concert series returns to Kelvingrove music tent in July and August

Regular music today has confirmed the 11 main acts that will be playing in the open air all summer in Glasgow. Summer Nights returns for another stint after six consecutive years of successfully bringing both Scottish and internationally renowned acts to the intimate location with 2500 capacity in the Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow. Tickets for all shows are on sale at 09:00 on Fri 24 January

The series starts on Thursday, July 30 and is the most important singer-songwriter of the neofolk scene Suzanne Vega from the eighties. Vega has had a daring career that covers nine solo albums and has won several awards for her musical contributions, including two Grammies.

Belinda Carlisle will be on stage on Friday 31 July, who will continue to resonate with rock and pop fans around the world after four decades in the business. American-Canadian singer, songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright lands in Glasgow on Saturday, August 1, to perform hits from his nine-record-deep discography, as well as new music from his upcoming pop record.

A mid-week performance for Yusef / Cat Stevens fans takes place on Wed August 5. The British musician has come a long way since his ‘Wild World’ days: he was initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and nominated for a Grammy for his release The Laughing Apple 2017. The Scottish singer KT Tunstall is billed on Thu 6 August and is followed by the evergreen Rick Astley on Fri 7 Aug. Richard Hawley completes the second week of the shows with a performance on Sat 8 Aug.

Scottish rockers and regular tourers Primal Scream are billed two consecutive nights and with eleven albums to their name there is enough material to carry them through.

Fifer King Creosote will perform on stage on Thu 13 August to perform live alongside the short poetic film From Scotland With Love, which he soundtracked in 2014. The film, broadcast on BBC Scotland, explores the history of Scotland, far away from the stereotype clad in tartan. This year’s Summer Nights concert series ends with The Jesus and Mary Chain on Friday, August 14 and the legendary singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins & Altered Images on Saturday, August 15.

Summer Nights 2020 line-up:

Thu 30 Jul – Suzanne Vega

Fr 31 Jul – Belinda Carlisle

Sat 1 Aug – Rufus Wainwright

Tue 4 Aug Van Morrison

Wed 5 Aug – Yusef / Cat Stevens

Thu 6 Aug – KT Tunstall

Fri 7 Aug – Rick Astley

Sat 8 Aug – Richard Hawley

Tue 11 Aug – Original scream

Wed 12 Aug – Original scream

Thu 13 Aug – King Creosote

Fr 14 Aug – The Jesus and Mary Chain

Sat 15 Aug – Edwyn Collins & Altered Images

Speaking of Summer Nights, Edwyn Collins said: “I spent a lot of time in Kelvingrove in 1978/79 when I was an illustrator for Glasgow Parks. .

Tickets for Summer Night at the Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow are on sale from Friday, January 24, at 9 a.m.

