Sum 41 Get Intimate In London - Kerrang!

Last night (January 20) in North London, Sum 41 played a special intimate show at The Dome as part of a pre-Slam Dunk party.

The Canadian punk veterans tackled the 500-capacity location and did not come to play, they risked their claim as one of the greatest party bands of all time with a set list of Does This Look Infected Anniversary. “A 17-year and 63-year anniversary,” frontman Deryck Whibley joked.

All pop-punk jams from the early nineties did not silence the swarming crowd, swiveled circular pits and threw crow surfers in all directions. And what would you expect from a set list with The Hell Song, All Messed Up, Still Waiting and Over My Head (Better Off Dead). And that doesn’t even count the ridiculous encore of Motivation, In Too Deep, Fat Lip and more.

They even found time to cover We Will Rock You, and wink at Pink Floyd’s Another Brick In The Wall.

This is what happened when Sum 41 came up close and personal to London.

Sum 41 set list

The Hell Song

My direction

Totally upset

A.N.I.C.

Never wake up

T.H.T.

Thanks for nothing

Hyper-Insomnia-Para-Condrioid

No brains

About My Head (Better Off Dead)

Mr. Amsterdam

Billy Spleen

We will rock you

Still waiting

home heating

Out for blood

Allowance:

Machine gun

Motivation

Ongoing disaster

Is too deep in it

Thick lip

Of course this wasn’t the most intimate show that Sum 41 has recently played – they have unleashed chaos in The K! Pit last year in Brooklyn. View it below.

Sum 41 will headline the Slam Dunk festivals in Leeds and Hatfield this year, which take place on 23 and 24 May respectively. Get your tickets here.

