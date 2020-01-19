Sum 41 Cancel Paris Show after an 'explosive device' had exploded outside the location - Kerrang!

advertisement

After the death of Dimebag Darrell in 2004 and the 2015 terrorist attack on Le Bataclan in Paris, it is understandable that bands take extra measures to ensure that their fans and crew remain safe. It is easy to say that music overcomes everything, but if lives are at stake, that argument can be weak. It is understandable that Sum 41 canceled the show in Paris last night because of an explosive that has exploded outside the location.

The Canadian pop-punk crew called their show at Les Etoiles in Paris and initially published the following statement online: “During the charge for tonight’s performance in Paris, an explosive explosion was fired right outside the door of the room. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ versions, we cannot guarantee the safety of the fans present. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled. More information follows. “

Although the social media accounts of the band have removed this complete statement, a screenshot was made by MetalSucks:

According to the MailOnline, the explosives in question apparently were fireworks thrown by student protesters. However, the band did not want to take any risks given the intimate nature of their show.

Meanwhile, fans in Europe can catch Sum 41 during their intimate performance in London on Monday, as well as one of the remaining dates on their current tour as listed below:

January

21 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands

23 – Düsseldorf, Germany

24 – Vienna, Austria

25 – Munich, Germany

28 – Milan, Italy

30 – Erfurt, Germany

31 – Offenbach, Germany

February

1 – Berlin, Germany

