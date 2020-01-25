advertisement

For the first time in history, the Ooni from Ife-Ojaja II pioneered a forum that identified the most important pair of champions in different sectors.

Present were prominent leaders, including the United Arab Emirates ambassador in Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq; and the Minister for Youth and Sport, Dare to sun; who has awarded an award for excellence Sijibomi Ogundele, Funke Adesiyan, Eyitope Kola Oyeneyin, Seyi Awolowo and many other young Nigerian entrepreneurs, at the Royal African Young Leadership Forum, held in the prestigious Oduduwa hall of the large Obafemi Awolowo University, where the magnificent greatness of the students of Ife was fully visible.

It was a great honor to have received this duty and recognition from the most prominent traditional ruler in Africa – His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. This award is a constant reminder that he who works hard will stand before Kings, because I am strongly convinced that there is no nobility in poverty and it doesn’t matter if you come from Ikorodu or Ikoyi, you immediately replace recklessness with zeal , your real potential becomes reality “.

This is not just a price for me. This is a symbol of responsibility – upholding the Omoluabi spirit – the spirit of integrity, the spirit of perseverance and the spirit of nobility.

While I was in a room full of more than 1000 students and more than 99 awardees from fashion,

entertainment, technology, production, companies and other industries, I realized that the Nigerian youth has not even used up to 10% of its potential, our true asset is not in crude oil but in the potential of young, vibrant people of our nation. The future of Nigeria depends on the opportunities we offer our youth. The Ooni has created a precedent for all of us to follow. I am happy to be part of a blockchain chain of young entrepreneurs who can make a difference. I left the events of the weekend humbly and eager to do more; inspired to be an agent of change in my industry.

