Suitcase / Adrenaline is a devastating double bill

CASE / ADRENALINE by Ahmad Meree (Theater Mada / Theater Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson). Runs until 1 February. Pwyc- $ 38, 416-504-7529. See list. Assessment: NNN (suitcase); NNNN (Adrenaline)

When I first looked at playwright / actor Ahmad MereeIs a solo act, adrenaline, at SummerWorks in 2018, I was struck by the horrors and hopes expressed in this work about his Syrian refugee experience. Two years later it is just as attractive to see and work together with the two-handed person Suitcase – about a young couple trying to escape from Syria – makes a scorching double bill.

With the help of a director Majdi Bou-Matar, Meree presents these stories in a heady yet sincere way. Both plays are performed in Arabic with English surtitles, including text description to make them accessible to a diverse audience.

Suitcase is Meree’s artistic response to his own immigration experience. The piece revolves around a young couple on the run, a musician (Meree) and a journalist (Nada Abusaleh) looking for a safer life. Religious differences make their relationship more difficult and their journey becomes physically and emotionally dangerous.

The script combines elements of realism and the absurd with influences from Beckett, which is disturbing but still works surprisingly well. While playing, the characters cannot create the feeling that they have forgotten something. This only really comes into its own when we find out how much they had to leave behind.

Music is used to create atmosphere and to indicate the passage of time. Perhaps the most fascinating aspect is the use of a microphone integrated into scenes as a way for the characters to emphasize specific thoughts and ideas. But despite all its strengths, Suitcase could be streamlined. It tells many stories at the same time, but requires more focus. And unfortunately the last moments of production feel obvious.

Adrenaline lasts 35 minutes, but is a lot in that time. The play tells the story of Jaber, a young man from Aleppo who is having his first New Year’s Eve alone in Canada in a small apartment. His memories of the world he left behind came to life vigorously.

Adrenaline is melancholy and full of emotion. The production uses props in very imaginative ways to represent Jaber’s family members and the terrible consequences of war. Setting the game to New Year’s Eve works beautifully. Who doesn’t pick up that day? And the sound of fireworks going off outside his apartment evokes flashbacks to Aleppo. The final image lingers long after the game ends.

In both games, Colin LabadieAnd Janice Jo LeeThe suggestive sound effects are an integral part of the mood and the underlining of emotions. This is an addition to the poetic and sensory writing of Meree – scent is particularly emphasized.

Without ever moralizing, the characters of Meree remind us to appreciate what we have in our lives as long as we have it. What a privilege to experience this from the safety of theater seats in Toronto.

