Luckily, those who want Californian deathcore titans Suicide Silence to bring it together and return to their more well-known kind of brutality after their frankly horrific self-titled 2017 album. This album didn’t expand its sound so much that it was abandoned in favor of sloppy Nu-Metal to the point that fans requested online that it would not be released.

Become The Hunter is a firm return to its roots and brings the classic sound of You Can’t Stop Me from 2014 back to life, and with style. Quiet moments are sparse, but the edited guitar in Skin Tight’s verses is excitingly moody, though it’s the quick machine gun shots by In Hiding and Death’s Anxiety that really make an impression.

With all the clear vocals, Eddie Hermida unleashes a powerful series of screams, screeches, grunts and bellows that perfectly accompany the acoustic violence. You have to question their integrity a bit, but this is definitely a state of the art deathcore.

Verdict: 3/5

For fans of: Knocked Loose, Whitechapel, Carnifex