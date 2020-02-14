SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) – As neighbors continue to control the tragedy of a prestigious Sugar Land family, police believe the family’s patriarch, who is suspected of having killed his wife and young son, is following San Marcos drove and tried to strangle his adult daughter.

The police released this detail on Thursday after Richard Logan, his wife Diana, and their 11-year-old son Aaron died.

The police department also stated what they thought was the schedule for the deaths.

Police said Diana and Aaron were killed sometime during the weekend of February 8-9. The pastor of the Logans Church told investigators that he last saw the three family members on Saturday around 5 p.m.

On Monday evening, the police believed Richard was trying to strangle his daughter in San Marcos, where she is attending college. However, she did not report the attack to the police.

Richard left his daughter and committed suicide sometime between that night and Tuesday at 8:00 am south of San Marcos in Guadalupe County.

Also on Tuesday at 8 a.m., Sugar Land police received a call to conduct a social check and death notice for Richard at the family home in Greatwood, where Diana and Aaron’s bodies were found.

The police added that Aaron was not at school on Monday.

In light of the new details, the police officially viewed the case as suicide.

Richard was the founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization called Attack Poverty. He was also a former missionary pastor of the River Pointe Church.

