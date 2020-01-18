Sugar production is witnessing a slump in the current season

advertisement

According to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association, sugar production during the current sugar season until January 15 is 38.55 lakh tons lower compared to the same period last season.

The association said in a press release on Friday that 440 sugar factories were in use until January 15 in the country and produced 108.85 lakh tons of sugar compared to 147.40 lakh tons (produced by 511 mills) during the same period in 2018-2019 sugar season.

While the sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh are expected to produce almost the same amount in 2019-2020 (October to September), production in Maharashtra and Karnataka has fallen this year.

No fewer than 119 mills in Uttar Pradesh produced 43.78 lakh tons between October 2019 and January 15 of this year, compared to 117 mills that produced 41.93 lakh tons for the same period last season. In Maharashtra, 139 mills are in operation and have produced 25.51 lakh tons, compared to 189 mills that produced 57.25 lakh tons during the corresponding period last season. No fewer than 63 sugar factories are in operation in Karnataka and have produced 21.90 lakh tons of sugar compared to 26.76 lakh tons with 65 mills in the same period last season.

Low occupancy rate

The sugar factories in Tamil Nadu also have a low capacity utilization this sugar season. Only 17 mills are in operation and produce 1.5 lakh tons until January 15. Last sugar season, 28 mills produced 2.29 lakh tons until January 15, 2019.

The ISMA statement added that the total quantity of ethanol to be supplied after the first tender was 156 crore liters. Of the total final quantity, 72.23 crore liters of ethanol are supplied from B heavy molasses and sugar cane juice. It has been learned that the oil marketing companies will soon be running the second tender round.

