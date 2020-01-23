Sugar Land's husband, accused of killing his ex-wife's new husband, was found guilty of murder

advertisement

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A Sugar Land man accused of shooting his ex-wife’s new husband in 2017 was found guilty of murder.

The sentence for Sayantan Ghose was made on Thursday. He was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm after shooting and injuring his ex-wife.

The most notable piece of the investigation was the release of a series of bizarre emergency calls, in which an eleven-year-old girl found the moment when her father was shot.

“Please send someone over, please,” the girl begged the operator on the night of June 28, 2017. “My mother’s ex-husband, um. He literally stalks us and is in our house and.” I knew he would come on my birthday because it’s all because of me. Please come here. Come here as fast as you can. “

The girl and her best friend were still in a car in the driveway of the League City family home on Mayhill Ridge Lane, watching the situation escalate from confrontation to murder. She called 911 when her mother also called them on the phone.

“He is my ex-husband. My name is Amanda Harris. I have an ongoing case against him. The police told him to stay away. He fell into his hands. He has been chasing me for years,” Harris told the Operator of her ex Ghose. The two divorced in December 2008.

The family had just arrived home and found Ghose outside their door. Amanda and her husband Wayne Harris reached for their weapons. A 17-year-old son made another emergency call from a closet in which he was hiding with his 3-year-old sister.

“Stay in the closet. Stay hidden in the closet,” the operator said to him. “I’m trying. I’m trying,” he replied.

It didn’t take long for it to get worse – screaming followed the gunfire.

“Get away from my gun. Get away from my gun,” Amanda hears on her emergency call.

“I just heard shots. I just heard shots – four or five,” said the 17-year-old to the operator.

“My father’s shot. My father’s shot,” the girl said.

Wayne was shot and killed seven times. Amanda Harris, shot twice, survived. Ghose started and was arrested the next day in New Mexico. He smiled for his mug shot when he was charged again.

“How often do you have to be told not to come to my house? We have been divorced since 2009!” Amanda Harris yelled at Ghose before the shots.

Harris told Eyewitness News at the time: “Seems like we all died that terrible evening. We’re so lost without him (Wayne). He was such an amazing man, father and husband.”

