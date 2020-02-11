SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) – Police associate the death of a woman and boy in a sugar country home with the apparent suicide of a man outside of San Antonio.

Investigators stayed on a Tuesday in the Greatwood district of Sugar Land.

Police chief Eric Robins of Sugar Land said the officers received a phone call to check the welfare of the homeowner, who had previously been found dead in Guadalupe County, 250 km away. The authorities believe that the death of this person was self-inflicted.

The officers then came to Greatwood to report the death to the family. There they found two bodies, one of which appeared to be that of an 8 or 9 year old child. The chief said that the death was due to gunfire.

In the meantime, a medical examiner identified the body found in Guadalupe County as 53-year-old Richard James Logan from Sugar Land. He was found in the San Marcos area with a bullet wound, the district sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is underway and the police treat the neighborhood scene as murder.

