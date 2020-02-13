Zuckerland, Texas (KTRK) – The Ft. The community of Bend County mourns the loss of a mother and son, and the man the police believe he shot.

Diana Logan and her son Aaron Logan were found shot dead in their Sugarland home on Tuesday, just hours after Richard Logan was found near San Marcos.

The Logans were known at River Pointe Church, where they were only there last week.

“I just never knew Richard was having a bad day, Diana is down, both were very willing to serve and help others who needed help,” said Pastor Patrick Kelley.

Kelley said he had no explanation for what happened and said, “I have no understanding of how this could happen, except to recognize that we live in a broken world in which evil is real.”

When the Sugar Land police went to the Logan family’s house in the evening light to report the suicide, no one answered. A family friend finally let them in and they found the bodies of Logan and her son.

The news shocked the neighbors. The parents met their children on the school bus to inform them.

“My first thought was that my boys, my girls, and I had to tell them that their boyfriend would never come over,” said Charlie Haldeman, the family’s neighbor and ABC13 Digital Content Manager. “It hit us all very hard.”

Richard Logan was the founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization called Attack Poverty. A statement on the website said: “The Attack Poverty family is shocked by the tragedy in which our CEO Richard Logan and his family are involved. We are working with investigators and are waiting for more information as we try to resolve this loss process our staff, volunteers, and the community. Please keep Attack Poverty staff and everyone involved in your prayers informed. “

Logan was a former pastor at River Pointe Church and was known in the Fort Bend County region.

“Never had any problems. No complaints,” said Robert Bazan. “When he was outside, he waved. He always rode a bicycle with his son. Really shocked.”

Sugar Land police believe that the killings and the suicide are related, but have not characterized their investigation as a double suicide. The Logans have a daughter who was in college.

LCISD sent a message to the parents:

Campbell’s parents,

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Cougar family, Aaron Logan, a fifth grade student of the Campbell Elementary. The Campbell Elementary Administration is doing everything possible to offer our students comfort and help during this period of mourning.

The district crisis response team will be available on campus tomorrow morning and will be on site all week if necessary. If you have any questions about how to help your child deal with the grief process, please contact the Campbell Elementary Administration.

Students and staff can also contact the H.O.P.E. Call a 24-hour crisis hotline at 832-223-4673 to discuss any concerns. This is an anonymous and confidential service provided to the Lamar CISD community.

No service agreement information is currently available. However, we will share this information with students when the family provides it. Please think of the family during this difficult time and pray. “

Sincerely yours,

Michelle Koerth

principal

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.