SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) – A mother and her son were found shot dead just a few hours after the father’s death in a suicide near San Marcos.

Sugar Land police identified the mother as Diana Logan, 48. Lamar Consolidated ISD identified the son as Aaron Logan, 11, a fifth grader at Campbell Elementary. Earlier Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Logan, 53, was found dead after sustaining a gunshot wound outside a shop near San Marcos.

When the Sugar Land police went to the Logan family’s house in the evening light to report the suicide, no one answered. A family friend finally let them in and they found the bodies of Logan and her son.

The news shocked the neighbors. The parents met their children on the school bus to inform them.

“My first thought was that my boys, my girls, and I had to tell them that their boyfriend would never come over,” said Charlie Haldeman, the family’s neighbor and ABC13 Digital Content Manager. “It hit us all very hard.”

Richard Logan was the founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization called Attack Poverty. A statement on the website said: “The Attack Poverty family is shocked to learn about the tragedy involving our CEO Richard Logan and his family. We are working with investigators and are waiting for more information as we try to To process this loss, our staff, volunteers, and the community. Please keep Attack Poverty staff and everyone involved in your prayers informed. “

Logan was a former pastor at River Pointe Church and was known in the Fort Bend County region.

“Never had any problems. No complaints,” said Robert Bazan. “When he was outside, he waved. He always rode a bicycle with his son. Really shocked.”

Sugar Land police believe that the killings and the suicide are related, but have not characterized their investigation as a double suicide. The Logans have a daughter who was in college.

LCISD sent a message to the parents:

: Campbell’s parents,

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Cougar family, Aaron Logan, a fifth grade student of the Campbell Elementary. The Campbell Elementary Administration is doing everything possible to offer our students comfort and help during this period of mourning.

The district crisis response team will be available on campus tomorrow morning and will be on site all week if necessary. If you have any questions about how to help your child deal with the grief process, please contact the Campbell Elementary Administration.

Students and staff can also contact the H.O.P.E. Call a 24-hour crisis hotline at 832-223-4673 to discuss any concerns. This is an anonymous and confidential service provided to the Lamar CISD community.

No service agreement information is currently available. However, we will share this information with students when the family provides it. Please think of the family during this difficult time and pray. “

Sincerely yours,

Michelle Koerth

principal

