SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) – When students return to Campbell Elementary School on Wednesday, counselors will be on hand to assist those who are trying to cope with the loss of one of their classmates.

The house of Aaron Logan, a fifth grader, became a crime scene on Tuesday afternoon after he was cruelly discovered during a police check.

The body of the 11-year-old and his mother Diana Logan, 48, were found shot in their home in Sugar Land. Their bodies were found after the body of Diana’s husband Richard Logan was found outside a shop near San Marcos that morning.

When the Sugar Land police went to the Logan family’s house in the evening light to report the suicide, no one answered. A family friend finally let them in where they made the discovery.

The news shocked the neighbors. The parents met their children on the nearby school bus to inform them.

Investigators believe that the two scenes are connected, but do not say whether this is a double suicide. The Logans have a daughter who was in college.

Richard was the founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization called Attack Poverty. A statement on the website said: “The Attack Poverty family is shocked by the tragedy in which our CEO Richard Logan and his family are involved. We are working with investigators and are waiting for more information as we try to resolve this loss process our staff, volunteers, and the community. Please keep Attack Poverty staff and everyone involved in your prayers informed. “

LCISD sent a message to the parents:

Campbell’s parents,

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Cougar family, Aaron Logan, a fifth grade student of the Campbell Elementary. The Campbell Elementary Administration is doing everything possible to offer our students comfort and help during this period of mourning.

The district crisis response team will be available on campus tomorrow morning and will be on site all week if necessary. If you have any questions about how to help your child deal with the grief process, please contact the Campbell Elementary Administration.

Students and staff can also contact the H.O.P.E. Call a 24-hour crisis hotline at 832-223-4673 to discuss any concerns. This is an anonymous and confidential service provided to the Lamar CISD community.

No service arrangement information is currently available. However, we will share this information with students when the family provides it. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. “

Sincerely yours,

Michelle Koerth

principal

