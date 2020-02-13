Right now

Check out the teaser trailer for HBO’s Succession Season 2

Next up

Power Book II: Ghost: Official teaser

Aaron Paul is not the only television star whose fans ask him to scream his character’s swearword. Thanks to his harsh turn as Logan Roy in HBO’s successor, Brian Cox is suddenly swamped by people who want him to tell them to “run away”.

Deadline reports that Cox spoke at an event hosted by European broadcaster Sky in London about the success of Succession, whose production will begin in season three in April. It turns out that his character’s favorite phrase is very well received by fans – even if it is not appropriate. The actor announced that after a visit to Me Too with journalist Ronan Farrow in Los Angeles, he was approached by other participants who asked him to repeat his catchphrase. “It was a very serious evening and after that I was suddenly surrounded by a group of women and one or two of them, maybe three, said softly with their cameras: ‘Would you tell us to piss off’,” recalled Cox. “And I said, ‘Is that really appropriate, a white dinosaur like me?'”

Chances are that he won’t be the only follow-up star to receive uncomfortable requests as the show continues to grow – we can only guess how often Jeremy Strong is asked to play “L to the OG” at parties.

Why Logan Roy may be behind this final twist

Cox went on to suggest that he wasn’t upset by the question. “It stirred the pot a lot, and that’s exactly what the drama is supposed to do,” he said. In fact, since he became Logan Roy, he’s generally been hurling that vow around a lot more.

“This guy I played has now become my alter ego,” said Cox. “I only use the bastard side of my personality. The irony is that now I say what I think I never did. I tell people to get away.” It’s hard to imagine that he couldn’t take home something of Logan’s no-filter stance.

As with all season 3 information, Cox doesn’t share. He said he didn’t even want to know what’s going on across the board on the show, adding that it was “more exciting” to write things individually.

Successor seasons 1 and 2 are now available on HBO.

Brian Cox, successor Photo: HBO