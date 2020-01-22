Substitute Sergio Aguero gives Man City hard-fought victory over fighting Blades

advertisement

Manchester City had to call on Sergio Aguero to see a spirited side of Sheffield United 1-0, as Aymeric Laporte made his long-awaited return to action at Bramall Lane.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the Blades in the run-up to the game and on Tuesday evening it was clear why.

On the part of Chris Wilder, the reigning Premier League champions went much of the game, even if they needed Dean Henderson to keep them up to date.

The loaned keeper of Manchester United saved a 36-minute penalty from Gabriel Jesus and saved well to deny Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi before substitute Aguero scored in the 73rd minute to win the victory.

Guardiola brought a surprise by appointing Laporte in his basic formation, with the main defender having sustained a knee injury since the end of August.

After 13 minutes there was some concern in the visiting dugout when the Frenchman was caught with a scything tackle from Mo Besic – a challenge that lent the borrowed Everton midfielder a yellow card – but he played 78 minutes before being replaced.

The champions looked suspiciously in the absence of Laporte and if the assumption was that his return would bring stability back to the defense, those claims seemed wrong early on. Aymeric Laporte was back on the Manchester City team (Mike Egerton / PA)

City was exposed when Oli McBurnie threw Laporte and shot the ball behind the defense for Billy Sharp. It was a good chance for the Blades, but their captain saw his cross intercepted by Fernandinho when he tried to find the unmarked John Fleck.

The visitors threatened for the first time after 20 minutes. Chris Basham lost the ball on the center line, allowing Riyad Mahrez to break. He caught Sterling in the penalty area, but his attempt was brilliantly saved by Henderson, who flung himself to the right.

Henderson was busy again shortly afterwards blocking an acrobatic volley from Otamendi when City started to come up.

They got the chance to let their pressure count when Mahrez went down with a combination of challenges from both Basham and John Egan. Henderson, however, saved Jesus’ punishment and dived to the right to knock the ball away.

Guardiola was furious because the keeper stood a few meters in front of his line when he saved. VAR officer Andy Madley saw nothing unusual because the technology was unable to make such decisions.

City increased their pace noticeably at the start of the second half, their pass was more intrusive and their movement improved a lot.

However, the sheets remained strong as a defensive unit, and when City managed to capture their first chance of the second half after an hour, Henderson was back to keep Jesus’ header out.

But Wilder’s side gave as good as they got. A nice one-touch football at the bottom right ended with substitute Lys Mousset who sent a back-heel into Ederson’s arms after the City-keeper pushed the ball in his path from a cross.Sergio Aguero stops the winner at home (Mike Egerton / FATHER)

McBurnie was then inches away from turning Enda Stevens’s low cross as he glided toward.

City went straight down and scored. A teasing cross from Kevin De Bruyne, perfectly thrown between Henderson and his defenders, was tapped home from Aguero’s six-meter loft, which was on the pitch for just six minutes.

Rodri came close to doubling the lead quickly, but he flashed his header over the crossbar.

Some of Jack O’Connell’s typically solid defenders denied Sterling a goal, but City bounced back from the disappointment of Saturday’s home game with Crystal Palace.

