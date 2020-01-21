advertisement

A new study from WalletHub shows that Virginia and North Carolina are among the top 10 best states to ride! Virginia came in 7th, while North Carolina came in 3rd!

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the US, the study compared the 50 states in 31 key statistics. The data collection varies from average gas prices to the share of rush hour congestion to road quality.

Here are the top 10 best states to drive in, according to the study:

advertisement

Iowa Tennessee North Carolina Texas Nebraska Georgia Virginia Indiana Arkansas Alabama

American traffic congestion cost US drivers $ 87 billion in 2018 and the US ranked 17th in the world in road quality.

Ranking lists of driving in Virginia based on the study: (1 = Best; 25 = Avg.)

27 – Share of rush hour congestion

15th – Traffic deaths

9th – Car theft

11th – Auto-repair workshops per capita

10th – Avg. Gas prices

10th – Car maintenance costs

13th – Road Quality

16th – Car dealers per capita

Click here for more Virginia, North Carolina based surveys, surveys

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement