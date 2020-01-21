advertisement
A new study from WalletHub shows that Virginia and North Carolina are among the top 10 best states to ride! Virginia came in 7th, while North Carolina came in 3rd!
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the US, the study compared the 50 states in 31 key statistics. The data collection varies from average gas prices to the share of rush hour congestion to road quality.
Here are the top 10 best states to drive in, according to the study:
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
American traffic congestion cost US drivers $ 87 billion in 2018 and the US ranked 17th in the world in road quality.
Ranking lists of driving in Virginia based on the study: (1 = Best; 25 = Avg.)
- 27 – Share of rush hour congestion
- 15th – Traffic deaths
- 9th – Car theft
- 11th – Auto-repair workshops per capita
- 10th – Avg. Gas prices
- 10th – Car maintenance costs
- 13th – Road Quality
- 16th – Car dealers per capita
