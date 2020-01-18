advertisement

The National Green Tribunal has instructed the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board to carry out an investigation into the capacity to check the viability of brick kilns operating in the state.

A bank led by NGT chairman Justice Adarsh ​​Kumar Goel said: “Given large-scale illegality, the state’s PCB can conduct an investigation into the capacity of the area in terms of sustainability without affecting the environment, The number of brick ovens allowed is determined in the light of such a study. “

The clues came from reports from the district magistrates of Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and Meerut.

“Further reports were submitted on November 23 by district magistrates that compensation was properly assessed and procedures were initiated for recovery,” the Bench noted.

The NGT heard a plea from petitioner Vinit Kumar that alleged brick kilns operated throughout the state without valid permission and did not convert to the “zigzag technology” that caused pollution.

The Bench added: “The State PCB can also look in the direction of the subject from the location of brick kilns in terms of distance to fly ash generating units and implement them.”

