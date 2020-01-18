Students climb the stairs to promote the 'Fit India' campaign

advertisement

Students from different parts of the city enthusiastically participated on Saturday in a bicycle rally, organized to promote the ‘Fit India’ campaign.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Yalakki Gowda and other officials also joined for a while after they initiated the rally.

While Mr. Venkatesh stressed that the younger generation should stay fit and healthy, Mr. Gowda said that healthy individuals can effectively build and strengthen a healthy society. Both urged young people not to waste their potential and valuable time on social media platforms and indoors.

The program was jointly organized by the Mandya district administration and the Nehru Yuva Kendra on the occasion of the 157th birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

In Mysuru

Nearly 150 athletes and cycling enthusiasts participated in a cyclothon organized as part of the “Fit India” movement in Mysuru.

It was jointly organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the University of Mysore. UoM registrar R. Shivappa said that such sporting and mass outdoor activities were essential for promoting fitness and health in society.

