A beloved student who developed a “fixation” on his diet and food died after being hit by a train.

William Mathews’ mental health had deteriorated in the months leading up to his death, his parents said, and he had been hospitalized.

Investigators heard that he ate crushed vegetables and fruit, did not believe he needed protein in his diet, and believed what he read on foreign websites and in certain textbooks.

A coroner was told that William also wrongly believed in health problems – and his father described his diet as “completely irrational”.

Known as Will, he was 22 and studied at Manchester Metropolitan University.

His body was found near Levenshulme station on October 8, 2017.

An investigation into William’s death at Manchester Coroners Court is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A month before his death, the talented skateboarder sent an SMS to his friends that “implied” that he would commit suicide, the coroner was told.

The investigation examines his death

(Image: Jonjoe Mcmanus)

He was then admitted to the specialist Norbury Ward at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport on September 29, 2017.

Wilhelm’s mother, Sylvia Duncan, told the hearing that she had told employees about her mental health concerns when he was admitted.

She said that his diet consisted of crushed greens and fruits and that he would search foreign websites for diet information and believe what he read.

“He accessed the wrong data from the Internet and it sent him in the wrong direction,” Ms. Duncan told the hearing.

“He ate vegetables and fruits that were pureed and it made no sense.

Continue reading

Related articles

“He kept telling me that you don’t need protein.

“It was a gradual process. He lost weight and suffered from anxiety.

“He still had ideas that weren’t right about food.”

William’s father, Christopher Mathews, said his son’s mental health was “seriously deteriorating” in January and February 2017 and that he was “clearly struggling with his studies”.

Tribute to William at Gatley Skate Park

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“We could clearly see that he didn’t really take care of himself,” he said.

“He left the university system – he never made it.

“We have seen this deterioration over time.”

Mr. Mathews said that his son’s “fixation” started on his diet in December 2016 and was getting worse.

Continue reading

Related articles

He described William’s diet as “completely irrational” and said he would complain about “slime and bacteria”.

“It didn’t make sense in my eyes,” he said.

“He was strictly eating only fruits and vegetables. We were very, very concerned about his wellbeing.”

Mr. Mathews said William would talk “nonsensically” about his diet, and in May before his death, they contacted an early mental health intervention team.

William was a sophomore at the university

(Image: Jonjoe Mcmanus)

The undergraduate student, William, had MRI scans and blood tests, but all were negative, his father added.

He also lost weight and his father said he would pretend to take prescribed antipsychotics or refuse to take them, the investigation found.

“He took information from US websites,” added his father.

“He was pretty sure what he said was true.”

William was admitted to the ward as a “volunteer patient”.

Mr. Mathews recalled that he had taken his son with him for the day on October 6th before his death.

“He was completely out of everyone’s normalcy,” he said.

“He was in his own little bladder. He was completely exhausted.”

The British traffic police investigated William’s death and found evidence when analyzing his laptop.

The hearing before the medical examiner for the urban area of ​​Manchester, Zak Golombeck, has been pending for four days before the medical examining court in Manchester.

Continue.