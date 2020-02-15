A 14-year-old boy was arrested in the stabbing murder Tessa majorsthe police said, as CNN reported.

The 18-year-old freshman at Barnard College was brutally killed in the evening of December 11 in an apparently botched robbery in Morningside Park in Manhattan.

Now Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said the juvenile suspect has been subjected to two murders in the second grade – one for premeditated murder, the other for crime committed during a robbery.

The boy has also indicted four censuses.

According to the police, the teenager was arrested on Friday evening without incident on a housing project in Harlem.

Evidence “paints a cruel picture of what this young woman endured in her last moments,” said Vance. “As claimed, some of the last words that were known to have said were, ‘Help me! I am being robbed. “

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea He said of the arrest: “Unfortunately, she cannot bring this young woman, this student, this victim back. This is something that even the best impartial investigation simply cannot do. What we can do is say that we are confident that we have the person who stabbed them in custody. “

The defendant’s lawyer did not comment on this.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, reports indicate that majors went down the steps to the park when at least two men confronted them.

She had a “quick interaction” with them and then quickly fell to the ground. Her cell phone fell next to her, a source checking the crime surveillance video told the NY Daily News.

Ed Mullins, President of the NYPD Sergeant Union, outraged many when he later said in an interview about AM 970, “I understand that [majors] were in the park to buy marijuana.”

Mullins also said, “Think about it – we are no longer enforcing marijuana laws, we are basically enforcing marijuana.”

The family of the late majors hit Mullins for his inappropriate interview, which seemed to blame the victim.

The family said in a statement, “We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in irresponsible public speculation, as the NYPD asked our family not to comment on the conduct of the investigation.”

Mullins said his comments were meant to be an impetus Mayor Bill De Blasio, not the young woman.

After the arrest, Vance said the lawsuit included “extensive blood tests,” evidence of smartphones and videos, and a recorded statement by the suspect.

The police found majors lying face down and bleeding from multiple stab wounds in the park. One is said to have hit her heart.

The student was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m. in a nearby hospital.

Another teenager, a 13-year-old boy from Manhattan, was arrested the day after the knife stab. He was charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.