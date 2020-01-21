Student sued after the school threat in Suffolk has been placed on Snapchat

advertisement

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police said they arrested a teenager after a social media threat was made in the fall of 2019.

18-year-old Samuel Allen Ritter, a student at the Nansemond River High School, was arrested on January 17. Police said he was accused of threat: written / electronic message at school / school event (Felony) and threatening telephone conversations (Crime).

The Suffolk police were contacted on October 9, 2019, after a student informed a school administration member of a threat posted on Snapchat, where Ritter allegedly made specific threats with regard to damaging students at school.

advertisement

There is currently no further information about the arrest of Ritter.

36.801910

-76.518139

.

advertisement