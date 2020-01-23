Student hit by scatter ball near Oxnard Elementary School

advertisement

OXNARD, California – A 10-year-old student was hit by a scattering ball at a shootout near a school in Ventura County on Thursday, police confirmed.

The shootout took place near the Christa McAuliffe primary school in Oxnard, a town about 16 km south of Ventura, around 11:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the attack, but someone opened fire on another car from their own vehicle and a scatter ball hit a 10-year-old student nearby, the Oxnard police department said.

The student’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the OPD. No other injuries were reported immediately.

* UPDATE 1/2 * This incident concerns car-to-car shooting. A ten-year-old McAuliffe School student was hit by a stray bullet and taken to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury.

After the incident, police and ambulances surrounded the campus, as Sky5 from KTLA showed. As a precaution, the school was closed and the parents queued up to pick up their children nearby.

An investigation of the other people involved in the shootings has not yet been completed, the police said. Anyone with information was asked to contact OPD.

