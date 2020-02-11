Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 1:41 pm CST

WACO, Texas – Waco High School is back to normal after a short break due to a small fire in an upstairs bathroom.

The administrators learned that a roll of toilet paper had been set on fire. The small fire was in a toilet paper holder in a bathroom cabin and was quickly extinguished. The fire department arrived and confirmed that the fire was completely extinguished.

As the fire was quickly extinguished and the smoke was directed into the toilet, there was no fire alarm and the building was not cleared.

Students were briefly held from the transition between periods to allow time to confirm that the fire had gone out and to clear some smoke before the students could be released.

Waco ISD said: “Students and staff were not in danger, we are still taking this incident seriously.”

The student who started the fire will be prosecuted and have other disciplinary consequences.