Stuart Bingham took a break from the crowd to sink Ali Carter and win the second largest title of his career with a victory in the Masters final at Alexandra Palace.

Bingham’s clash with Carter, who was a late substitute in the tournament, was briefly postponed in the fifth frame of the afternoon session due to sounds apparently caused by a remote-controlled device that had been planted in the public.

But the 43-year-old recovered from losing the first four frames of the evening session to win the biggest win since his 2015 world title with a 10-8 win.

Bingham could hardly have kicked a pot when he sacrificed a 5-3 advantage to fall behind 7-5 – but he hit back beautifully and a 109 – his first century of the tournament – saw him cross the line.

Thinking about Carter’s wonderful start to the evening session, Bingham told BBC Sport: “The way he came out, I thought about what to say when I was beaten.

“I have no idea where that came from. I have slept for about nine hours in the last two days and every time he scored, I sat in my chair and thought,” This will be really comfortable. “Stuart Bingham got the upper hand from his Essex rival (Steven Paston / FATHER)

Bingham had the advantage at the end of the filthy opening session that was briefly interrupted due to audience sounds, which led BBC commentator Dennis Taylor to say, “I think it could be a whoopee cushion.”

Carter had started the finals in style with a 126 clearance in the opener and the pair changed frames until Bingham created some breathing space thanks to a mottled yellow along the pillow to give him a 5-3 lead.

The game of Bingham broke down at the start of the evening session when Carter made use of countless errors by world number 14 to win four frames in a row. Alli Carter anticipated at the start of the evening session (Steven Paston / PA)

After wasting two scrappy openers, Bingham wasted a good chance of getting back on track in the 11th frame when he broke down at 37, and Carter stepped in with an approval of 90 to take the lead at 6 -5.

No Carter seemed to stop following 133 approval to move three frames away from the biggest win of his career within the interval of the session.

But the game swung in the 13th frame when Carter missed a straight pink to the center, allowing Bingham to cut a 64-pause and stop the rot.

Bingham reached a break of 85, pushed forward with a 58 that started with a daring plant, and moved one frame of victory with a break of 88.

Carter produced a timely response with a break of 77 to make it 9-8, but a brilliantly long red in the next set of Bingham ready to end with a break of 109 and seal the second largest title of his career.

Carter said to BBC Sport: “I turned up here and did better than I expected. There are many positive things I have to take – I have to say all good things, but I am discouraged.”

