The price of cooking gas has risen by £ 147 for the 14.2 kg unsubsidized household bottles in the city. This is a quantum leap as the previous monthly revision on January 1st was only £ 20 per refill and the price had increased by £ 18 the previous month.

Every month, the price of domestic and commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is checked on the first day. This time, the government was waiting for the results of the Delhi general election before announcing the new price, sources said.

Consumers who have already booked bottles but have not yet received them will have to pay the new price of £ 881 per refill, which is the same as the price for unsubsidized domestic bottles. The subsidized rate per cylinder is £ 555.24 and the subsidy component of £ 325 will be transferred to the account of the consumer after receipt of payment. Indeed, customers receiving subsidized cylinders will have to pay an additional £ 7 off last month’s prices to the government, including the increase in the subsidy component.

If customers have made online payments, they must pay the price difference to the gas delivery staff. This is because the dealers pay the revised cylinder prices to the company. New invoices are being created for these bookings, a dealer said.

“Such a steep hike should not have been passed on to unsubsidized consumers. In addition, those who paid online should be able to pay the difference online instead of leaving it to the delivery agent, ”said consumer activist T. Sadagopan.

There are around 60 lakh domestic LPG consumers in the Chennai region, which are owned by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Have gas refilled.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.