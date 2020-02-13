The exotic dancer, who went viral after falling 15 feet off a pole before continuing her routine, has officially retired.

According to TMZ Genea Sky will not undress after the viscous fall because her fall and the injuries she has suffered are afraid to step back on stage. Called a “bounce-back stripper,” Sky went viral after falling face down from the pole and barely missing a beat – despite the terrible fall on the flashing floor.

“I’ll be fine,” she said. “It’s just a really humiliating experience to just be alive.”

After the terrifying clip went viral, a GoFundMe site was launched to help fund their recovery. It highlighted a broader reality that strip club dancers often treated as “contractors” with no right to compensation, health care, and other protections for employees. According to the Washington Post, the friend behind the fundraiser announced that the strip club that employed Sky would not cover her medical expenses for her injuries because she was “out of work” for an extended period of time.

Eric Langan, the CEO of RCI Hospitality Holding Inc., owned by XTC Cabaret in Dallas, told TMZ that strip clubs are not responsible for injuries to dancers because they create and choreograph their own routines before finding that he does didn’t say she should be climbing poles and the club has no plans to remove them; but Langan says they plan to financially help Sky while she is recovering.

When Sky Online’s injuries caught the eye, the aspiring beautician assured people that she was recovering. On Monday, she posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed, eyes closed and a thumb up: her jaw was hard-wired, she said, but the operation went well.

“It was a very long day. My operation went well. My jaw is currently wired. Therefore, do not call me anymore and do not take any answers with you because my phone has not stopped blowing up, ”wrote Genea Sky. “The love and kind words of everyone have not gone unnoticed and it means so much to me that you have blessed me and lifted me up in so many ways. I am overwhelmed with all the support. I was very nervous when everything went into that Air went out because people are cruel and this is a very delicate time for me. But I never thought that so many people would stand behind me in such a situation and that outweighed the negativity. I am all of you very grateful, I am in a lot of pain, but I am ready for this path to recovery so that I can return to my life. I will continue to keep everyone up to date as I recover, but thank you again for EVERYTHING 🙏 🏽 “