Strikes led by Russians in northwest Syria kill 40, rescuers say - Syria

Russian airstrikes killed at least 40 people in a major army attack supported by Iranian militias in northwest Syria on Tuesday to clear out rebels that killed tens of thousands of people on the Turkish border, residents and rescuers said.

They said a family of eight, including six children, was killed in the rural village of Kfar Taal, west of government-controlled Aleppo, while nine other civilians were killed in Maardabseh, southeastern Idlib province.

“God is taking revenge on all tyrants. There is no one in my family anymore, they are all gone,” said Abu Yasser, 71, a family member who was wiped out in Kfar Taal, in a voice recording sent to Reuters.

At least 22 other civilians were killed in other strikes by Russian and Syrian government warplanes in rural areas, which have been hard hit since the start of the Russian-led campaign, supplemented by Iranian militias, in December.

The air strikes, in which Moscow also deployed local special forces to penetrate further into the area of ​​the rebels, left dozens of cities in ruins and destroyed hospitals and schools, rescuers and aid organizations say.

According to UN officials, a humanitarian crisis in the Idlib region in the far northwest of Syria, the last major rebel station in Syria after almost nine years of civil war, had worsened last week. At least 350,000 civilians are on the run.

Another half a million people fled from earlier struggles to the security of camps near the Turkish border that some rebel groups in the northwest are supporting.

A ceasefire between Turkey and Russia to end the latest offensive collapsed almost ten days ago when Moscow again launched violent attacks on civilian areas in a strategy that brought the armed opposition to its knees.

The recent offensive has brought President Bashar al-Assad’s military campaign closer to the densely populated central areas of Idlib, where, according to aid agencies and UN agencies, nearly 3 million people are trapped.

Moscow and Damascus deny the accusation of indiscriminately bombing civilians, alleging that they are fighting militant jihadists who they said have intensified their attacks on civilians in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Syrian state television said two women and one child were killed in a “terrorist” rocket attack, as is common for anti-Assad rebels, in a crowded neighborhood of Aleppo.

