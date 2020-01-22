Strikes by teachers in Ontario jeopardize the Young Folk Theater season

advertisement

Unrest in the education sector in Ontario and restrictions on study trips have led Young People’s Theater to cancel several versions of their upcoming production of Jungle Book.

The 54-year-old company, the oldest professional producer and presenter of theater for a young audience in North America, has today issued a press release saying that they are canceling performances and putting 22 other performances on hold. They also review the rest of their season, including You And I, a world premiere by former artistic director Maja Ardal, the return of Blue Planet and Jack And The Magic Bean.

“We make programming specifically for school audiences – it is central to what we do,” said Nancy Webster, executive director of YPT. “The impact of sector unrest on students, our core audience and on YPT is huge.”

Webster says the company felt the effect of school restrictions in early December when school sales for The Adventures Of Pinocchio stopped abruptly.

“Because most school groups are now unable to book and attend performances, we have estimated the potential loss of income for YPT to be at least $ 250,000.”

All four major teachers’ unions in Ontario have started a form campaign for a job, including one-day walk-outs and rotating strikes, while contract negotiations stop with the progressive conservative government of Doug Ford.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario is the largest trade union in the province, with 83,000 teachers and teaching staff. Members started on strike this week and had previously started a work-to-rule campaign, meaning teachers do not participate in extracurricular activities such as excursions.

Students aged five to 18 make up 70 percent of the YPT audience. The changes in education may affect 20,000 students.

To give children the chance to see Jungle Book – adapted from the Rudyard Kipling by Craig Francis and Rick Miller – outside school hours, YPT has added seven public appearances during the weekend and during the March break. The revised performance schedule can be found here.

If this situation continues to occur, the company – one of the most diverse theater companies in the country – will evaluate the impact on the contracts of 100 artists, staff, crew and artist trainers.

The last time the province experienced this level of labor unrest among teachers was more than 20 years ago. Class sizes, wages, full day kindergarten and e-learning courses are among the bottlenecks.

